TIPP CITY — Have you ever felt there is a story inside you just waiting to be told? Uncover the power of your words in a writing camp for seventh and eighth graders in a six-week class beginning on July 12 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Writers will tackle the story elements of plot, character description and voice as they learn to craft an amazing story. The class will be taught by Katie Van Oss at the TMCS building. The cost to attend is $60 for residents of Tipp City and $62 for non-residents.

Van Oss has been involved with a creative writing group and coached the high school Power of the Pen at Tippecanoe Middle School this year.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.