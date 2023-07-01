Piqua, Casstown, Fletcher and Lockington fire departments work to put out garage fire in the 1000 block of East Statler Road. Submitted photo | Mike Ullery

PIQUA — According to information provided by Mike Ullery — a structure fire in an out building kept firefighters busy on Friday afternoon.

Piqua and Fletcher fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1000 block of East Statler Road around 4:50 p.m.

Arriving units reported heavy smoke coming from the approximately 20×40 foot open-air building.

Additional tanker support was requested from Casstown and Lockington and a shuttle was set up to bring water from Spring Creek Elementary School.

Piqua fire officials said that the property owner stated he had a small brush fire burning nearby and a gust of wind ignited the fire next to the building, which then began to burn.

Firefighters worked quickly to minimize damage and prevent the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported.