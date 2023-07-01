TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering two Pilates classes this summer that will run for three weeks each.

The first session begins on Tuesday, July 18, and the second session begins on Friday, July 21. Both sessions run for three weeks and are held at the TMCS building from 9-10 a.m. The cost for each three-week session is $42 for residents and $44 for non-residents. Visit tmcomservices.org to pay and register.

Functional Pilates will help you gain strength, flexibility and elevate your mind body and spirit. This is a full body experience and exercises are designed to support activities of daily living.

According to Andrew Wingert, certified BASI Pilates instructor, “The classes will review the ten basic Pilates exercises and participants will learn to modify them to fit their bodies’ limitations. Props will be used to accommodate those changes.”

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.