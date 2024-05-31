Lawn mowing app launches in Troy

TROY — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, recently launched in Troy.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs, then vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on Google Street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Troy find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

With more and more homeowners looking to hire someone for their lawn care services, GreenPal lends itself to being the only way to get your lawn mowed this season. Here’s why:

• GreenPal’s technology allows local, pre-screened vendors to competitively bid on lawns ensuring homeowners receive the best price for all of their lawn care needs.

• Homeowners can order “contactless” lawn care for same or next-day service while beating the heat

• Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. This demographic is particularly vulnerable to health risks and greatly benefits from the added safety and convenience provided by our platform.

More information on GreenPal in Troy can be found at www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-troy-oh.