Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.

-1:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.

-12:33 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center at 4200 S. County Road 25A.

TUESDAY

-8:01 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the central block of Second Street.

