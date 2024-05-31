Tipp City Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.
-1:07 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way.
-12:33 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Meijer Distribution Center at 4200 S. County Road 25A.
TUESDAY
-8:01 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the central block of Second Street.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.