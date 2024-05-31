Thousands to gather for pro-life event in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The 2024 Cross the Bridge for Life will take place on Saturday in Newport, Kentucky. Thousands of people from both sides of the Ohio River will come together for the pro-life event and to walk along the Ohio River.

Bishop John Iffert of the Diocese of Covington will all take part in the festival and walk.

This year, the Purple People Bridge is closed to walkers, but the celebration will continue. T-shirts (while they last) will be distributed at 9 a.m. at Riverboat Row, in Newport. The event will be held rain or shine. The festival will include live music by Easter Rising, free face painting and balloon artists. Free water, refreshments and pizza will be available.

At 10 a.m., the walk begins with a short program of prayer led by Iffert, the Pledge of Allegiance recited by the American Heritage Girls and the singing of the National Anthem by Grace and Paul Dell Aquilla. The emcee for the event is Anna Mitchell of Sacred Heart Radio. After the program, bagpipers from the Ancient Order of Hibernians and an American Heritage Girls color guard will lead walkers along the Ohio River.

This event is organized by more than 20 area pro-life organizations.