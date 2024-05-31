Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:06 p.m.: drug offense. Deputies responded to a report of drug trafficking at the 1000 block of Manchester Drive in Tipp City.

-2:46 p.m.: warrant. Deputies transported a female with an active warrant from the Miami County Courthouse in Troy to the Miami County Jail.

-12:03 p.m.: warrant. Deputies transported a male with an active warrant from Upper Valley Medical Center in Concord Township to the Miami County Jail.

WEDNESDAY

-4:41 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at South State Route 202 and Robbins Road in Staunton Township.

-3:27 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Gibson Drive and State Route 202 intersection in Tipp City.

-9:18 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1500 block of South State Route 721 in Newton Township.

-9:17 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a complaint of fraud at the 3500 block of Shiloh Road in Union Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.