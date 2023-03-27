Leadership apps being accepted for rising seniors

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce has announced its sixth year for a leadership program for area students entering their senior year of high school.

Teen Leadership Academy will introduce these teens to specific areas of the community including government, non-profits, law, healthcare and general businesses, including manufacturing, in an effort to actively engage them in the community.

Applications are now being accepted into the program, which will take place from June 5 to 9, 2023, according to a press release from the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. The program is specifically for juniors entering their senior year of high school (class of 2024) who reside in the Tipp City or Bethel School Districts.

This group of selected high school students will participate in a week-long program to develop and enhance community leadership skills and their potential through a series of classroom and practical learning experiences. Specific activities and speakers will be determined as the schedule is confirmed and pending the necessary guidelines for businesses and locations.

The class will participate in the Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting & Promoting Philanthropy) program where they will be selecting area non-profits to receive a small grant for their organizations. The Tipp City Foundation will be allocating $5,000 toward this portion of the program.

Only 10 students from Tipp City and Bethel School Districts will be selected for this exclusive opportunity. Eligible students must reside in the district and must have completed their junior year of High School successfully. Eligible students can attend any school or be homeschooled.

Cost is $50 to participate and applications must be received by midnight on April 15, 2023. The Teen Leadership Academy application and additional information is available at www.tippcitychamber.org/teen-leadership-academy.html or by contacting the Tipp City Chamber at 937-667-8300 or [email protected]

This program is made possible by the support of our local business leaders, along with the Tipp City Foundation, Abbott, and Park National Bank.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, executive director, at 937-667-8300 or at [email protected]