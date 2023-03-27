Student winners of the Optimistic Youth Award

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club held its annual Optimistic Youth Award Luncheon on Tuesday, March 21, at the Cornerstone Cafe at the Upper Valley Career Center.

Staff from each Piqua City School, Piqua Catholic, Lehman High School and UVCC are asked to nominate students to earn the award. Nominations are based on students who have a positive impact in their respective school, according to a press release. The award winners along with the staff member who submitted the nomination, school administrators and the student’s family members are invited to the luncheon which is prepared by the Culinary Arts students at UVCC and sponsored by the Piqua Optimist Club.

This year’s award winners were:

• Springcreek Primary School: Winnie Magoteaux and Gavin Zunke;

• Washington Primary School: Joseph Armacost and Macy Klinger;

• Piqua Central Intermediate School: Kortney Schultz and Luke Jensvold;

• Piqua Catholic School: Olivia Hudgel and Braden Ulbrich;

• Piqua Junior High School: Holden Hilderbrand and Kaylie Hittle;

• Lehman High School: James Larger;

•Piqua High SChool: Torri Foster and Elijah Frazier;

• Upper Valley Career Center: Joe Strevell.