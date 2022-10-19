Leadership Troy hosts 32nd ‘Meet the Candidate‘ night

TROY — The “Meet the Candidates” forum, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is available to view as a virtual event on the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page https://fb.watch/geNXgYHu9x/

The virtual forum features candidates and issues facing the voters in Troy and Concord Township in the Nov. 8, general election.

Candidates featured in the virtual forum include representative for Congress in the eighth District, Congressman Warren Davidson (R) and Dr. Vanessa Enoch (D). Representative for Congress in the 15th District, Gary Josephson (D). Mike Carey (R) was unavailable.

The forum will also include explanations of Miami County proposed resolution for gas aggregation and the Miami County proposed resolution for electric aggregation

Questions presented to each of the candidates were submitted by the local media. The public is encouraged to take time to watch the event prior to voting.

This is the 32nd year Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations. For more information about Leadership Troy, go to http://www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy.