PIQUA — The annual Halloween family night for the Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is set for Oct. 27.

This event runs during Piqua’s trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua branch activity center.

The event has games, pumpkin decorating, candy and hot chocolate for the adults. This event is provided by the YMCA Teen Leadership Club and is open to the community.

Please contact Abigail Ngoza-Jordan at [email protected] or at 937-778-5247 with questions.