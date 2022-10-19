Troy Hometown Halloween parade road closures

TROY — Monroe and West Main Streets will be briefly closed Saturday, Oct. 29, for the Hometown Halloween parade and merchant trick-or-treat.

The event will be hosted by the Troy Noon Optimist Club and Troy Main Street.

According to a city of Troy press release, Halloween parade participants will gather in the Hobart Government Center parking lot for a costume contest at 9 a.m. A short parade will commence at 9:15 a.m., and proceed down Monroe Street to West Main Street to Prouty Plaza, with a police escort.

Costume winners will be announced at Prouty Plaza, and, from 10 a.m. to noon, kids can trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses.

Motorists are asked to be aware of a 10- to 15-minute road closure around 9 a.m. on Oct. 29, and to watch for children and pedestrians downtown.

For more information about Hometown Halloween, visit www.troymainstreet.org .