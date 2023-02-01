Learn the art of macramé with Destinee Javier

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering a macramé class on Feb. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held at Fearless Finds located at 3979 S. Tipp Cowelsville Road and taught by owner, Destinee Javier. The cost to attend is $40 for residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township and $42 for non-residents. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: www.tmcomservices.org.

“This is a beginner friendly class with a lot of laughter, encouragement, and togetherness,” said Javier.

Each attendee will receive all of the materials and equipment necessary to make and take home a plant hanger. Plants are included in the price of the class.

Javier has taught hundreds of students the art of macramé. It all started with a pair of earrings that she made for herself. It was her grandmother-in-law that sparked her interest in sharing her craft when she encouraged her to explore the market for macramé. She found that there was a demand and her business took off from there. Javier continues to make, sell and teach new designs.

“It has really sparked my passion to create, teach, and bring community together,” said Javier.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org.