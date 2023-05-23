Lee University spring 2023 Dean’s List

CLEVELAND, TENN. — Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.

Ella Fecher, of Troy; Jordyn Frees, of Troy; Sable Plantz, of Troy; Jaden Stine, of Troy; and Cameron Stine, of Troy.

