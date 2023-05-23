Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 22

-2:12 a.m.: domestic violence. Michael Mills, 44, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after officers received a report of a disturbance complaint on the 1500 block of South Main Street.

May 21

-2:25 p.m.: assault. Arthur Clark, 50, of Piqua, was charged with assault after a female victim alleged being assaulted on the 400 block of North College Street.

-12:30 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around the 1600 block of South Main Street. Officers checked the area and observed no shots.

-12:14 a.m.: domestic violence. A female juvenile offender, 16, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm, disoderly conduct – insulting, taunting, offenses involving underage persons – underage consume beer intoxicating liquor, and unruly juvenile offenses – endanger health/morals following a report of the female juvenile being involved in a fight with another juvenile.

May 20

-11:00 p.m.: curfew. Two female juvenile offenders, both 16, two male juvenile offenders, 17, and two male juvenile offenders, 16, were each charged with parks/gazebo curfew and prohibition. Officers received a report of juveniles allegedly shooting splatter guns at each other in the Pitsenbarger Park past curfew. All juveniles except for one was charged.

-2:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. David Mason, 34, of West Milton, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering.

-9:39 a.m.: domestic violence. William Sparks Jr., 35, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after a female subject reported being assaulted.

-8:21 a.m.: warrant. Dustin Reedy, 39, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

May 19

-11:48 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Anderson Street after receiving several reports of people hearing shots fired in the area. Officers checked the area and did not locate anything.

-8:24 p.m.: drug offense. Hannah Wood, 25, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, marijuana drug paraphernalia – use or possess, and a probation/parole violation.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Sharon Seivert, 61, of Piqua, was charged with theft – deception after allegedly stealing items from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

May 18

-3:14 p.m.: theft. Kevin Durham, 25, of Piqua, was charged with theft – deception.

-10:09 a.m.: theft. April Adams, 44, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

May 17

-9:24 p.m.: obstruction. Jordan Loop, 35, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business after officers attempted to arrest Loop for a warrant and Loop failed to stop before going indoors.

-6:55 p.m.: criminal trespass. Julio Deleon III, 30, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing and menacing following a disturbance report on the 600 block of Beverly Drive.

-6:49 p.m.: theft. Randy Lawson, 65, of Piqua, was charged with theft – without consent after officers received a report of a subject allegedly concealing items at the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-5:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Mark Apple, 63, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

-9:21 a.m.: drug offense. Julie Jenkins, 43, was charged with possession of drugs. Danel King, 51, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

