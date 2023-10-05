Lego builders at TMCPL

TROY — Join in at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. for Lego builders.

Complete Lego challenges and practice STEM concepts together with friends. Perfect for elementary students in grades K-5. Registration is required. Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.