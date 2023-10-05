Piqua City Commission honors Swisher

Swisher

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Lorna Swisher, who is leaving her position as executive director of Mainstreet Piqua, was honored for her years of service at the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday Oct. 3.

Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson read a proclamation honoring Swisher’s achievement in her position.

“For over 26 years, Lorna Swisher has served Mainstreet Piqua as a hardworking and enthusiastic director. Lorna has also shown a deep commitment to the city of Piqua, and its residents.

“Therefore, I, Cindy Pearson, mayor of the city of Piqua, Ohio, do hereby thank Lorna for her dedicated commitment to our community, and we wish her well. Her influence will remain forever with all of us and our Piqua community,” Pearson said.

The commissioners also appointed Chad Henry to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Technical Advisory Committee.

In other business, the commissioners heard a second reading of an ordinance to establish a tax increment equivalent fund (TIF) with Ascend Wellness Holdings for improvement to specific parcels of real property.

Chris Schmiesing, economic development director of Piqua, said the TIF would enable improvements to Recker Road along properties on U.S. Route 36. If the resolution is approved, the developer can install water and sewer lines to provide the proper infrastructure to service the site.

“At the end of the day, Recker Road will be repaved and a new street, so it’s a good project in terms of benefiting the community,” Schmiesing said.

The commissioners voted on whether to forgo a third reading of the measure, with commissioners Hinds and Pearson voting yes and commissioners Vetter and Lee voting no. The ordinance is scheduled for a third reading at the Oct. 17. Commission meeting.

Also Tuesday, the commission unanimously approved the following resolutions:

• A purchase order to Patrick Staffing Inc. for temporary services for the city of Piqua sanitation department.

Amy Welker, assistant city manager of Piqua, addressed the commissioners to renew the relationship between Patrick Staffing and the city of Piqua.

“Patrick Staffing has been extremely well received; they’ve provided us with staff as needed,” Welker said.

• Authorization for the exchange of property located at French Park.

Schmiesing said this resolution would allow for two parcels located on Steel Street to be swapped. The properties are on or adjacent to French Park and this resolution will mutually benefit both parties.

• Passed a resolution authorizing phase three of the Lock 9 project, which would bring the project’s total cost to $5.8 million.

Piqua resident Jeff Grimes spoke to express concern over the cost of the project and that the funding neglects other Piqua businesses.

“So, you haven’t thought about other places that aren’t downtown, and I still don’t see how we’ll ever get our money back,” Grimes said.

During the commissioners’ comments, Pearson announced the open position for a Ward Four Commissioner, previously held by Chris Grissom.

“If any ward four residents are interested in filling his seat, you may apply online by Oct. 31 to fill that position,” Pearson said.