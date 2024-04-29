Lehman Catholic announces 2024 prom court

Mara O’Leary Moloney Griese Shiver Barhorst Ford Rindler Madison O’Leary Kennedy Knapke Lee

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School announces the king, queen, prince, and princess candidates for the 2024 Junior-Senior Prom.

Senior class queen candidates are Mara O’Leary, daughter of David and Emily O’Leary of Sidney; Daria Lee, daughter of Kris and Peg Lee of Piqua; Valerie Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler of Sidney; Madison O’Leary, daughter of Bill and Carrie O’Leary of Sidney; and Lena Grise, daughter of Kathleen and Sam Grise of Piqua.

Senior class king candidates are Seth Knapke, son of Jeremy and Cori Knapke of Piqua, Ethan Stiver, son of Jason and Gwen Stiver of Sidney; John Moloney, son of Lisa and Mark Moloney of Sidney; Seth Kennedy, son of Tim and Angie Kennedy of Sidney; William Ford III, son of William H. Ford Jr. and Dione R. Benson of Dayton; and JD Barhorst, son of Kurt and Connie Barhorst of Sidney.

Junior class princess candidates are Kailee Rank, daughter of Mitch and Jessica Rank of Sidney; Layla Platfoot, daughter of Chad and Jenni Platfoot of Sidney; Bailey Cooper, daughter of Kyle Cooper of Piqua; Anya Kolb, daughter of Kurt Kolb and Christina “Pixie” Bretney of Sidney; Sophia Magoteaux, daughter of Ken and Amy Magoteaux of Sidney; and Isabel Flores Berlanga, daughter of Ernesto Flores and Rocío Berlanga Arevalo of Troy.

Junior class prince candidates are Alexander Lundy, son of Brian and Kris Lundy of Sidney; Kaden Lee, son of Kris and Peg Lee of Piqua Cole Bostick, son of Rodney and Beckitt Bostick of Troy; Brennan Potts, son of Tom and Jana Potts of Sidney; and Jack Earhart, son of Mike and Stacey Earhart of Troy.

The king, queen, prince, and princess will be revealed at prom on Saturday, May 11 at the Fort Piqua Plaza