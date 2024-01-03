Lehman Catholic boys improve to 8-1; Miami East falls at Harvest Prep Bash

Lehman Catholic’s CJ Olding pulls down a rebound against Calvary Christian’s Evan Patton as Lehman coach Pat Carlisle watches Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Devin Pride battles for the ball Tuesday night against Calvary Christian. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Shane Frantz scores two of his 17 points Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Turner Lachey drives to the basket Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — It didn’t take long for the Lehman Catholic boys basketball team to continue its 2023 success into the 2024 portion of its schedule.

The Cavaliers took control in the second half and posted a 55-46 win over Calvary Christian Tuesday night at home, improving to 8-1 on the season.

“My feeling, without looking at the stats is we shot the ball pretty well tonight,” Lehman coach Pat Carlisle said. “It wasn’t our best game, but we were able to get the win.”

After Donovan O’Leary picked up two quick fouls, Lehman found themselves trailing 11-7 after one quarter and 15-8 early in the second quarter.

That’s when freshman Shane Frantz changed the game for the Cavaliers.

He would score Lehman’s next 13 points — including three 3-pointers — to pull the Cavaliers even at 21 late in the second quarter.

Turner Lachey gave the Cavaliers the lead on a breakaway layup and Daniel Carlisle would hit a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers up 26-21 at halftime.

“Shane (Frantz) gave us a spark,” Carlisle said. “He is a gym rat. It was his best game of an impressive freshman season.”

Two 3-pointers by Lachey and a basket by O’Leary quickly opened the lead back up to double digits early in the third quarter.

Lehman led 41-31 after three quarters and the Spartans could never get closer than six points the rest of the way.

“I think getting Donovan (O’Leary) back out there in the middle in the second half helped a lot,” Carlisle said. “He is having a really good year for us.”

Frantz would lead the Cavaliers with 17 points and six rebounds.

Lachey scored 14 points and Carlisle added 11 points.

O’Leary scored six points.

Wyatt Schlatter paced Calvary Christian with 22 points and six assists.

Luke Gaetner scored seven points and Zeeke Wiley and Evan Patton both scored six points.

“We are in the middle of our schedule now,” Carlisle said. “We are heading into some tough conference games where everybody is preparing for each other. And we will be ready.”

That begins Friday night with a big game at Troy Christian.

Worth. Christian 55,

Miami East 40

COLUMBUS — The Miami East boys basketball team dropped a game to Worthington Christian at the Harvest Prep New Year’s Bash Tuesday.

The Vikings dropped to 6-4 on the season.

Jacob Roeth had 14 points and five assists, while Kamden Wolfe had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Devon Abshire had 10 points and Ty Rohrer added six points, five rebounds and five assists.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]