FAIRBORN — The Troy girls bowling team started the 2024 portion of its schedule by remaining unbeaten with a 2,309-1,618 win over Fairborn at Bowl 10 Lanes.

Troy is 8-0 overall and 8-0 in the MVL.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 201 and 236 for a 637 series and Baylie Massingill had games of 222 and 190 for a 412 series.

Libby Burghardt had games of 227 and 172 and Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 189 and 192.

McKinlee Gambrell added duplicate games of 165.

Troy rolled baker games of 160 and 190.