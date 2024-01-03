Reservations available for Civil War presentation

Captain John Woodward. He was a prominent farmer in Bethel Township who became Captain of Company C. Woodward later served as Lt. Colonel of the 147th OVI and survived the war returning to Miami County. Submitted photo | Elizabeth Township Historical Society

NEW CARLISLE — Elizabeth Township Historical Society will host a presentation by local Civil War Historian Martin Stewart on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. Reservations are required.

The event will be held at Indian Creek Distillery, 7095 Staley Road, New Carlisle. Limited seating is available; for reservations call or text 937-216-9905 or email [email protected]. A complimentary chili supper will follow the presentation.

Stewart’s presentation revolves around his book “Redemption — The 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War” which was published in 2012.

The Regiment was raised in West Central Ohio in the fall of 1861. Of the 10 companies, three (B, C, and F) were made up of men primarily from Southern Miami County, with heavy representation from Elizabeth, Bethel, and Lostcreek Townships. Talk topics include:

• Formation of the Regiment, key people involved, and training in Troy’s Camp Tod;

• Battle of Shiloh and the aftermath;

• Garrison duty in Tennessee (Clarksville, Fort Donelson, Gallatin, and Elk River);

• The home front;

• The Atlanta campaign;

• The Nashville campaign;

• End of war and Texas;

• Old Soldiers – what became of veterans after the war and reunions.