Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:05 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Taco Bell on Covington Avenue. Zachary P. Williams, 30, of Piqua, was charged with theft and disorderly conduct.

TUESDAY

-5:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street. Scott A. Bowen, Sr., 48, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-3:39 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Broadway Drive.

-12:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-11:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

MONDAY

-9:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-3:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Autozone on Covington Avenue.

-3:10 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of Spring Street. Cameron A. Jackson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with menacing.

-6:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Downing Street.

-3:03 a.m.: trespassing. Lisa M. Collins, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-3:01 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street. Steven D. Jones, 53, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

SUNDAY

-7:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Miami Street.

-3:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-2:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of Second Street.

-2:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-12:01 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Referee’s Sports Bar on North Main Street.

SATURDAY

-10:47 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garnsey Street and Adams Street. The driver was arrested for DUI.

-7:46 a.m.: theft. Phillip Hilyard, 43, of Lima, was charged with theft.

-7:10 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Staunton Street.

-5:30 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1000 block of Camp Street.

-5:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A washer and dryer were reported stolen from the back porch.

-3:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Piqua Center Mall on East Ash Street.

-1:47 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Piqua Stor N Lock on Garbry Road.

-9:25 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Marathon on West Water Street.

FRIDAY

-12:30 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Fourth Street.

-12:07 p.m.: drug trafficking. Christina L. Queen, 36, of Sidney, was charged with drug trafficking.

-9:04 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 200 block of First Street.

-8:46 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of East Main Street.

-8:11 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Parkridge Place.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.