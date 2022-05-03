Lehman Catholic boys tennis edges Carroll

DAYTON — Tim Ungericht celebrated his 200th match as Lehman Catholic boys and girls tennis coach with a 3-2 win over Carroll Monday.

“It was a big win for our team over a very good Carroll team, who just beat Alter last week,” Ungericht said. “Sammy (Gilardi) save four match points in the third set to clinch team team win for us and Joe Pannapara and Brandon Jones both played well.

“Sammy is the fourth seed in singles at sectional and Brock (Bostick) and Josh (George) are the fourth seed in doubles. They lost to a team who had the second seed in singles and another good player.”

In singles, Giilardi defeated Chase Collins 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(7); Pannapara defeated Lauren Phillips 6-2, 6-0; and Jones defeated Max Weitz 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, George and Bostick lost to Jack Burham and Kai Harry 6-1, 6-2 and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost to Jake Reuter and Christian Bryant 6-1, 6-1.