Monday Softball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy softball team improved to 17-3 overall and 14-2 in the MVL with a 14-0 win over Stebbins Monday.
The Lady Trojans, the sixth seed in the D-I sectional, blasted four home runs in the win.
Briana Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
Lauren Fonner had a home run and two RBIs, Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Abigalil Welbaum was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Elise McCann added a double.
Welbaum pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13.
Sidney 6,
Tipp 5
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe softball team couldn’t overcome a 6-3 deficit in a MVL road loss.
Kyle Fry was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Kaela May had a double and Emma Davis had a triple.
Anna Quinn pitched an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking one.
Miami East 18,
Bethel 4
CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team overcame an early 3-0 lead to a TRC win.
Kyleigh Kirby had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.
She pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 and Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Bethel.
Bradford 12,
Milton 1
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a non-conference win over Milton-Union Monday.
Zoe Brewer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Austy Miller had a triple and two RBIs and Nylani Beireis was 2-for-4 with a double.
Remi Harleman had three RBIs, Alexis Barhorst was 2-for-2 and Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-3.
Beireis and Hamilton combined on a two-hitter with three strikeouts.
Jenna Booher was 2-for-2 with a home run for Milton-Union.