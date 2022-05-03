Monday Softball Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy softball team improved to 17-3 overall and 14-2 in the MVL with a 14-0 win over Stebbins Monday.

The Lady Trojans, the sixth seed in the D-I sectional, blasted four home runs in the win.

Briana Lavender was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Lauren Fonner had a home run and two RBIs, Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Abigalil Welbaum was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Elise McCann added a double.

Welbaum pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13.

Sidney 6,

Tipp 5

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe softball team couldn’t overcome a 6-3 deficit in a MVL road loss.

Kyle Fry was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Kaela May had a double and Emma Davis had a triple.

Anna Quinn pitched an 11-hitter, striking out two and walking one.

Miami East 18,

Bethel 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team overcame an early 3-0 lead to a TRC win.

Kyleigh Kirby had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

She pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Kayly Fetters was 2-for-4 and Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Bethel.

Bradford 12,

Milton 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a non-conference win over Milton-Union Monday.

Zoe Brewer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Austy Miller had a triple and two RBIs and Nylani Beireis was 2-for-4 with a double.

Remi Harleman had three RBIs, Alexis Barhorst was 2-for-2 and Izzy Hamilton was 3-for-3.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a two-hitter with three strikeouts.

Jenna Booher was 2-for-2 with a home run for Milton-Union.