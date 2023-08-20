Lehman Catholic girls tennis fifth at Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team finished fifth at the Van Wert Cougar Classic.

“It was a good tourney for our team,” Lehman Catholic tennis coach Tim Ungericht said. “Only four separated third to fifth place, so it was very competitive. We are a young team who is improving every day.”

Charlotte Spaide finished third at first singles.

She geat Defiance Ayersville 8-3 and beat Wauseon 8-3 in the third place match.

“It is the highest finish by a Lehman Catholic first singles player at this tournament,” Ungericht said.

Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide finished third at first doubles.

They lost to Wauson 8-0, defeated Van Wert 8-0 and beat St. Marys 8-4.

Evelyn Johnston finished fourth at second singles.

She lost to St. Marys 8-3, beat Defiance Ayersville 8-4 and lost to St. Marys 8-1.

Brooklyn Fortkamp finished fifth at third singles..

She lost 8-1 to St. Marys and 8-2 to Wauseon.

Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis finished fifth at second doubles.

They beat Elida 8-4, lost to Defiance Ayersville 8-5 and lost to St. Marys 8-2.