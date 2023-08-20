Weekend Soccer Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy boys soccer team lost 4-1 to Carroll Saturday night.

Bradyn Dillow scored the goal on an assist from Robert Cox.

Samuel Westfall had 11 saves in goal and Lucas Hickernell had five saves in goal.

Tipp 5,

Bellbrook 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a home win Saturday.

Landon Haas and Caleb Ransom had two goals each.

Carson King had one goal and one assist.

Cameron Smith had two assists and Caden Turner had one assist.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Belmont 8,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team lost in the championship game of the Atlantis Cup.

Braxton Penrod had one goal and one assist for the Indians.

Quintin Bachman had a goal and Ty Pettus had an assist.

Josh Heath had 30 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 10,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Titus Copp had a hat trick as Milton-Union boys soccer team cruised to a win.

Copp had three goals, Logan Keys had two goals and Braden Schaurer had one goal and two assists.

Jack Warner had one goal and one assist and Jacob Fraley, Mason Quesinberry and Sam Warner had one goal each.

Ben Iddings dished out three assists and Tyler Combs had one assist.

Tyson Wright had two saves and combined with Kade Ullery on the shutout in goal.

Milton was coming off a 6-1 win over Urbana.

Quesinberry and Fraley had two goals each and Copp had one goal and three assists.

Levi Tracy had one goal.

Wright had eight saves in goal and Ullery had three saves.

Legacy 9

Newton 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team lost to Legacy Christian to open the season.

Dan Fisher scored the Newton goal off a Dustin Butts assist.

Elliot Cook had three saves in goal.

GIRLS

Tipp 1,

Fairmont 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team opened the season with a win.

Laney Cleckner scored the goal off an assist from Chelsea Dettwiller.

Georgia Adkins and Rachel Vaughn combined for seven saves in goal.

Legacy 8

Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team lost its season opener to Legacy Christian.