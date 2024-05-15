Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee to high jump for Wright State University

Lehman Catholic senior Daria Lee is shown with family and coaches after signing her letter of intent to high jump for Wright State University. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — It was a busy 24 hours for Lehman Catholic senior high jumper Daria Lee.

First, Lee cleared 4-10 Tuesday night to win the Graham D-III district title.

On Wednesday afternoon, the daughter of Kris and Peg Lee made her college choice official, signing a letter of intent to high jump for Wright State University.

“Originally, I was just going to go there for the nursing program,” Lee said. “But, I got a chance to talk to the coach last year when I was off with my knee injury and decided to compete for them.”

Lehman Catholic girls track and field coach Denzell Bohman said it is a great opportunity for Lee.

“They have a really good coach and a good program,” he said. “And it is close to home.”

Lee had a breakout season as a sophomore, clearing 5-4 and advancing to the state meet.

“I didn’t jump that well at state,” she said. “I was looking forward to coming back my junior year and getting up on the podium at state.”

But, knee surgery got in the way of that.

“I had a torn meniscus and some bone deformity,” she said. “I am still working my way back. It was tough missing last season.”

Bohman expects her to do big things — both in these final two weeks of the season and in the future.

“She was conference and district champion,” he said. “She is getting back to where she was. Hopefully, she can qualify for state and get up on the podium (to end her high school career).”

Lee is hopeful of that as well.

“I feel like I am getting close to where I was,” she said. “I would like to get 5-4. That is my PR, but I haven’t done it this year yet. I would like to get back to state and get up on the podium this time.”

After a busy two days this week.

