Lehman Catholic to hold basketball camp in June

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Boys Basketball Summer Camp for grades 2-8 will be held June 12-15 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Players from all schools are welcome.

The camp will be held at Lehman Catholic High School, enter Door 9 and will be run by Lehman Catholic players and coaches.

The primary focus of the camp will be on basketball fundamentals. Shooting, dribbling, passing and defense will be stressed.

The camp will have 3-on-3 games and 5-on-5 games.

Each camper will receive a t-shirt if registered by May 25 and have the opportunity to compete and win prizes in various competitions that stress fundamentals.

Cost of the camp is $65 if paid by May 25 or $75 if paid after May 25. There is a $25 discount for each additional child.

Checks should be made payable to Lehman Catholic High School.

For more information or to register, contact Lehman Catholic boys basketball coach Pat Carlisle at [email protected] or call (937) 369-4458.