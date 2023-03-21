Edison State’s Fyffe, Shaffer receive OCCAC honors

The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference has named Edison State Community College sophomore Grace Shaffer (Greenville) the OCCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week and freshman Audrey Fyffe (Kenton Ridge) the OCCAC Softball Position Player of the Week for March 6–12, 2023.

Shaffer made three appearances spanning 10.1 innings, allowing just three earned runs over that stretch. All three opponents were with Division I programs.

Fyffe batted .300 (3-10) with two doubles to slug .500. She was responsible for four runs, scoring two and driving in two more. Fyffe added a stolen base to round out her weekly stat line.