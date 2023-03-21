City files charges against Tavern Building owner

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — The city of Troy has filed misdemeanor charges against the owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street, for maintaining “structures in a state of disrepair.”

The city filed four separate charges against the building’s owner, Randy Kimmel, on Wednesday, March 15. Each charge is considered a third-degree misdemeanor.

“The city of Troy filed charges for violations of Troy Codified Ordinances from March 10 through March 13, 2023,” Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said. “Further charges could be considered at a future date.”

The city issued the building’s owner orders to repair the structure in November of 2022, then granted an extension until March 10.

The city’s orders to repair call for the replacement of bricks and other work needed to re-open the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the building. The sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the Tavern Building have been closed since it was damaged by the tornadoes that hit downtown Troy in early 2020.

According to the orders, among other repairs the Tavern Building’s owner is required to “replace missing bricks and stabilize any loose bricks with tuckpointing or another approved method to allow for the opening of the sidewalk.”

The city first delivered similar orders to repair the Tavern Building in July of 2021. The property owner responded by seeking a permit to demolish the structure; the city approved the demolition, which was later appealed by a local non-profit organization called the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance and blocked after a decision by Miami County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stacy M. Wall.

Randy Kimmel and his legal council Derek Muncy did not respond to requests to comment for this story.

Asked if the owner has contacted the city or offered any explanation for not completing the repairs, Titterington said the city has not had any contact with Kimmel since the charges regarding the Tavern Building were filed.

“We have not had any contact with the property owner,” he said. “Our law director has had discussions with the property owner’s legal team. I am unclear if specific repairs were discussed or reasons provided.”