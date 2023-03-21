Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SATURDAY

-10:38 p.m.: DUI. Police responded to an OVI in the 1000 block of Donn Davis Way.

-9:53 p.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of a suspicious person in the unit block of Parkwood Drive. Officers determined it was a couple in the park talking. Officers advised the couple of the park hours.

-2:37 p.m.: warrant. Police attempted to locate a male with an active warrant at an address in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. Officers were advised he was not at the residence.

-1:03 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Police responded to a call reporting people arguing in an apartment building in the 700 block of Comanche Lane. No one would answer their door for the officers and the officers did not hear anyone arguing.

FRIDAY

-11:17 p.m.: suspicious. Police responded to a report from a passerby of a parked vehicle with the door standing open in the area of Brookmere Avenue and Hampton Street. Officers made contact with the owner who said they left the door open and that there was no issue.

-7:38 p.m.: Officers received a disturbance complaint in the unit block of Weller Drive.

-6:43 p.m.: DUI. Police cited a driver with an OVI and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle in the area of North Second Street and Franklin Street.

-10:18 a.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of an unknown vehicle parked in the reporting party’s driveway at 6:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive.

-5:13 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to an attempted breaking and entering in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

THURSDAY

-10:19 p.m.: drug offense. Police arrested a male on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop at mile marker 69 on northbound Interstate 75. A female was also arrested on drug charges.

-5:09 p.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of a male building things on a property in the 700 block of Larch Street. Officers found the subject to be irrational; recording, cussing at officers and being uncooperative. The manager stated they own the area and did not want him there. The subject was told to leave and was trespassed and warned that he would be arrested if he returned.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel