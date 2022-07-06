Lincoln Community Center food pantry opened in June

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Lincoln Community Center recently opened a food pantry in June. The pantry is located at 110 Ash St. and is open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.

“With the new addition to the Lincoln Center, it has opened up the opportunity to offer additional resources. One of those resources being a food pantry to provide food security to those in the area,” stated Maiya Dilbor, director.

With a month of serving the community under their belt, the food pantry is doing well.

“We are still working on spreading the word, however those who have come have been impressed with the selection of food and come back to shop again,” Dilbor said.

The food pantry offers nonperishable foods including cereal, canned soup, peanut butter, canned meat, snacks, and condiments. They also offer refrigerated foods including fresh produce, dairy, and frozen meat.

Customers are required to bring an ID and proof of residency when shopping at the food pantry and are allowed to shop twice a month.

For those interested in volunteering, please contact the Lincoln Community Center at 937-335-2715. For those interested in donating food, unopened nonperishable food donations, fresh produce, and other refrigerated and freezer food donations are always appreciated, according to Dilbor.