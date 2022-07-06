Tipp City Police reports

July 4

-12:34 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police cited an intoxicated male for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Main Street.

July 3

-5:08 a.m.: suspicious person. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct after police responded to a call in the 3500 block of South County Road 25A.

-11:19 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash in the 0 block of Weller Drive.

-5:53 p.m.: fireworks. Police responded to a complaint made in the 500 block of Judith Drive.

11:25 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive.

July 2

-10:57 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of a past incident in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

July 1

-5:18 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to reports of diesel fuel in a gas tank in the 800 block of North Willow Glen Avenue.

-10:00 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a call in the 900 block of West Main Street.

June 30

-2:48 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of an incident in the 6700 block of South County Road 25A.