Tipp City Police reports

July 4
-12:34 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police cited an intoxicated male for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Main Street.
July 3
-5:08 a.m.: suspicious person. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct after police responded to a call in the 3500 block of South County Road 25A.
-11:19 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash in the 0 block of Weller Drive.
-5:53 p.m.: fireworks. Police responded to a complaint made in the 500 block of Judith Drive.
11:25 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive.
July 2
-10:57 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of a past incident in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
July 1
-5:18 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to reports of diesel fuel in a gas tank in the 800 block of North Willow Glen Avenue.
-10:00 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to a call in the 900 block of West Main Street.
June 30
-2:48 p.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of an incident in the 6700 block of South County Road 25A.