Piqua Post 184 gets 6-0 win over Troy Legends

PIQUA — The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team got off to a fast start and defeated the Troy Post 43 Legends 6-0 Tuesday night at Hardman Field.

Piqua took a 4-0 lead in its first at at bat.

Zavier Ludwig walked, stole second and went to third when Damian Lawson reached on a strikeout.

Caleb Wurster had a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Logan Evans would single and Mason Davis would follow with a RBI single.

After Evan Hensler walked, Trenton Rudd capped the rally with a two-run single to make it 4-0.

Piqua would make it 5-0 in the second inning.

Aiden Ike singled.

He reached second on an error, moved to third on Lawson’s fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch.

Piqua added one more run in the fifth inning.

Ludwig walked, moved to third on Wurster’s double and scored on Brayden Offenbacher’s single.

Ludwig picked up the win on the mound, going five and one-third innings and combining with Wurster on the shutout.

They allowed seven hits, striking out eight and walking five.

Ethan Dirksen, Tucker Miller, Garrett LeMaster and Casey Kelley combined on the pitching effort for Troy,, allowing just two earned runs.

They combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Troy, 14-14, was coming off a 5-2 loss to Lancaster Monday in the July 4 tournament.

Troy got down 4-0 in the second inning, before scoring two runs in the sixth inning.

Jaxon Hill was hit by a pitch and Miller walked.

Nathan Woolley reached on a fielder’s choice, with Hill forced out at third.

Kale Francis had a RBI single and Owen Harlamert had a single to load the bases.

Kelley drew a walk to force in a run and make it 4-2.

But, Lancaster got one run back in the home sixth and held on for the win.

Levi Polen, Nick May and Wes Nidzgorski combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking five.