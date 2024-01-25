Lincoln Community Center plans annual Black History Month Open House

TROY — Lincoln Community Center (LCC), Troy’s cherished community hub, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black History Month Open House on Saturday, Feb. 3. This year, the event promises to immerse attendees in an unforgettable experience with a delightful blend of soulful jazz music, mouthwatering barbecue, and a celebration of African-American history.

Guests are invited to join us at the Lincoln Community Center located at 110 Ash Street in Troy, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 3 for an afternoon filled with vibrant rhythms, delicious food, and an appreciation for the rich heritage of the African-American community. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Flash Top Secret, an acclaimed Dayton jazz band, will serenade attendees with mesmerizing melodies, setting the perfect ambiance for an afternoon of cultural celebration.

Admission to this extraordinary event is free, providing an opportunity for all members of the community to engage in this celebration of African-American culture. Whether you are a jazz enthusiast, a food lover, or simply curious about the facility, Lincoln Community Center’s Black History Month Open House aims to provide an inclusive and educational experience for attendees of all backgrounds.

“Unity through Diversity” is the mantra for the month, as we encourage everyone to sit back, relax, and enjoy the lively tunes that will transport them back to the golden age of jazz.

“We believe that music has the power to unite people from all walks of life, and through this event, we hope to bridge gaps while celebrating the immense contributions of the African-American community to our society, and particularly, Lincoln Community Center,” LCC Executive Director Shane Carter said.

Join us on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Lincoln Community Center for an afternoon of fantastic jazz music, delectable City Barbecue, and an opportunity to come together in celebration of Black History Month. This event promises to leave a lasting impression as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a future filled with unity and diversity.

For more information about Lincoln Community Center’s Black History Month Open House, please contact Jen Thompson at 937-335-2715 or [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to this unforgettable celebration!