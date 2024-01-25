Tuesday/Wednesday Bowling Roundup

Troy’s Cooper Steiner releases the ball Wednesday in a match with Greenville at Troy Bowl. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Kiandra Smith rolls a strike Wednesday at Troy Bowl. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Ryan Kaiser hits his target Wednesday at Troy Bowl. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Libby Burghardt rolls a strike Wednesday. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Bruce Massingill sends the ball down the lane. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Aiyana Godwin rolls a strike Wednesday. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team maintained a share of first place in the Miami Division with a 2,379-2,173 win over Greenville Wednesday at Troy Bowl.

The Trojans are 10-2 overall and 10-2 in the MVL and share first with Butler, who they bowl Thursday.

Ryan Kaiser led Troy with games of 224 and 223 for a 437 series and Bryce Massingill added games of 192 and 225 for a 417 series.

Kyle Wickman bowled games of 215 and 152, Cooper Steiner rolled a 238 game, Ethan Blanchard bowled a 194, Cooper Gerlach rolled a 181 and Rusty Kinstle added a 170.

Troy had baker games of 212 and 153.

Tippecanoe 2,154,

Bethel 1,522

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team picked up a win at Roll House Wednesday.

Tipp improved to 7-8 with the win.

Conner Demange led Tipp with games of 171 and 247 for a 418 series and Hunter Herzog had games of 244 and 169 for a 413 series.

Brenden Blacketer had games of 191 and 167 and Hayden Sherwood rolled games of 197 and 145.

Scott Lohnes rolled a 160 game and Lukas Heitbrink had a 97 game.

Tipp had baker games of 203 and 193.

Dayton Christian 2,355

Newton 1,694

DAYTON — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match at Poelking South Wednesday.

Parker Crow had games of 142 and 129 and Princeton Bess had games of 132 and 127.

Zurich Bess bowled games of 119 and 131 and Seth Euton rolled games of 132 and 115.

Brandon Laughman bowled a 108 and Trevor Jess added a 104.

Newton had baker games of 120, 114, 113 and 68.

GIRLS

Troy 2,260,

Greenville 1,408

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team improved to 12-0 overall and 12-0 in the MVL with a win at Troy Bowl Wednesday.

The Trojans have a one game lead over Vandalia-Butler heading into Thursday’s match at Roll House.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 235 and 225 for a 460 series to lead Troy.

Aiyana Godwin had games of 220 and 175 and Libby Burghardt rolled games of 160 and 198.

Kristin Sedam had games of 182 and 128, Baylie Massingill rolled a 182 game and McKinlee Gambrell added a 179 game.

Troy had baker games of 198 and 178.

Tippecanoe 1,637,

Bethel 1,312

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team improved to 7-8 Wednesday with a win at Roll House.

Marissa Hollen bowled games of 157 and 151 and Mary McCormick rolled games of 157 and 141.

Jocelyn Gold bowled games of 141 and 131, Alyssa Lundsford bowled a 137, Morgan Wolbers rolled a 120, Brynna Sears had a 116 and Isabella Reynolds added a 101.

Tipp had baker games of 133 and 152.

Dayton Christian 1,577,

Newton 1,562

DAYTON — The Newton girls bowling team lost a close match at Poelking South Wednesday.

Peyton Schutz rolled games of 127 and 175 to lead the Indians.

Gabby Schmackers had games of 125 and 105 and Bre McClish rolled games of 107 and 109.

Harlee Adams rolled games of 97 and 107 and Marissa Nance added an 87.

Newton had baker games of 99, 107, 116 and 116.

TUESDAY

BOYS

Piqua 1,953,

W. Carrollton 1,863

The Piqua boys bowling team picked up a MVL win Tuesday.

Jayden Miller led Piqua with games of 170 and 213.

Chase Wright had games of 176 and 149 and Austyn Potter rolled games of 162 and 157.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 158 and 149 and Daulton Funderburg had games of 137 and 168.

Piqua had games of 174 and 140.

Xenia 1,881,

Tippecanoe 1,871

The Tippecanoe boys bowling team had a one-pin lead going to the baker games before losing to Xenia Tuesday.

Hayden Sherwood led Tipp with games of 159 and 168.

Brenden Blacketer had games of 159 and 164 and Hunter Herzog had games of 154 and 169.

Conner Demange had games of 151 and 143, Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 192 game and Scott Lohnes added a 117 game.

Tipp had baker games of 125 and 170.

Riverside 2,545,

Newton 1,875

The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match at T P Lanes.

Princeton Bess rolled games of 137 and 178 and Zurich Bess had games of 176 and 109.

Parker Crow had games of 143 and 122, Seth Euton rolled a 147 game, Liam Woods bowled a 128 game, Trevor Jess had a 123 game and Brandon Laughman rolled a 107 game.

Newton had baker games of 121, 132, 125 and 132.

GIRLS

Piqua 1,656,

W. Carrollton 956

The Piqua girls bowling team got a MVL win Tuesday.

Miranda Sweetman had games of 150 and 168 and Adriana Emery added games of 110 and 160.

Audrianna Kendall had games of 155 and 106 and Allison Hicks rolled games of 113 and 122.

Macy Hall had a 162 game and Kaylee Eleyet rolled a 107 game.

Xenia 1,710,

Tippecanoe 1,540

The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

Alyssa Lundsford led Tipp with duplicate 149 games.

Mary McCormick had games of 145 and 129 and Morgan Wolbers rolled games of 132 and 116.

Marissa Hollen had a 130 game, Brynna Sears bowled a 124, Jocelyn Gold had a 121 game and Isabella Reynolds added a 120 game.

Tipp had baker games of 94 and 131.

Riverside 1,852,

Newton 1,716

The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match at T.P. lanes Tuesday.

Vivien Clark rolled games of 144 and 119 and Bre McClish had games of 141 and 122.

Peyton Schutz had games of 118 and 122, Gabby Schmackers rolled a 128 game and Marissa Schleintz added a 113 game.

Newton had baker games of 149, 90, 119 and 151.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]