Troy boys, Butler girls win MVL bowling showdown

Troy’s Bryce Massingill sends ball down the lane. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Aiyana Godwin rolls a strike. Courtesy Photos Courtesy Photos Troy’s Kiandra Smith lead the Lady Trojans Thursday. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Ryan Kaiser focuses on his mark. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Libby Burghardt rolls a strike. Courtesy Photos

HUBER HEIGHTS — First place in the MVL Miami Division was on the line when the Troy boys bowling team took on Butler at Roll House Lanes.

Both teams were one behind Sidney overall in the MVL and 10-2 on the season.

The Trojans were able to avenge a loss to Butler from earlier in the season with a 2,282-2,247 win.

“I am happy with the win,” Troy boys bowling coach Doug Stone said. “I will say that.”

Senior Bryce Massingill is hoping for more than a division title.

“We just have to hope Sidney loses a match,” he said. “We would like to win the MVL title.”

Troy got off to a fast start opening a 64-pin lead heading into the baker games.

Massingill led the Trojans with games of 225 and 259 for a 484 series.

Ryan Kaiser had games of 169 and 176 and Kyle Wickman rolled games of 175 and 164.

Ethan Blanchard bowled a 202, Rusty Kinstle had a 200, Cooper Steiner rolled a 182 and Cooper Gerlach had a 171.

“We bowled pretty well in a tournament last weekend,” Massingill said. “We still have to work on our steps and get that right. And the approaches are tacky right now because it is wet outside. You have to adjust for that.”

But, Butler won the first baker game 204-142 to cut Troy’s lead to two pins.

“That’s the thing,” Stone said. “We had opened a pretty good lead.”

But, Troy responded with a 217 in the second game to Butler’s 184.

At one point, Blanchard, Kaiser, Wickman, Massingill and Steiner combined for five straight strikes to help seal the win.

“Butler had started pretty well in the second baker game,” Stone said. “But, that was big when we strung five in a row.”

GIRLS

Butler 2,335,

Troy 2,286

The top two girls bowling teams in the MVL put on a show at Roll House Thursday.

And in the end, Butler was able to get the win, leaving both teams 12-1 in the MVL.

“I have no complaints about my girls and what they did,” Troy coach Rob Dever said. “You can’t play defense (control the other team’s bowlers). To me, this is as good as it gets. One team in the 2,300s and the other team near 2,300. You can’t ask for any more than that.”

Troy had opened a 13-pin lead going into the baker games.

Kiandra Smith led the way with games of 176 and 246 for a 422 series and Aiyana Godwin bounced back from a 149 game with a 268 game.

“Aiyana (Godwin) had struggled the first game,” Dever said. “We found the right ball and line and that made the difference.”

Baylie Massingill was her usual consistent self with duplicate 203 games.

Libby Burghardt rolled games of 178 and 176 and Kristin Sedam had games of 163 and 132.

Troy continued to bowl well in the baker games, but Butler was even better.

The Trojans rolled a 217 in the opening baker game, but Butler counter with a 228 to get within two pins.

Butler rolled a 226 in the second baker game to Troy’s 175 to get the win.

“I have never had an undefeated team,” Dever said. “It doesn’t change anything as far as our season. Both teams still have the opportunity to share the regular season title. This was just a great match.”

That can be said for both the boys and girls — as might be expected when two of the top programs in the MVL get together.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]