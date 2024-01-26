Covington wrestlers compete in Dayton Christian pool tourney

DAYTON — The Covington wrestling team competed at the Dayton Christian pools on Tuesday with each wrestler getting two matches from a variety of teams including Bellbrook, Greenon, Hamilton Badin, Madison Plains, Bethel, Shroder, Finneytown and Dayton Christian.

Going undefeated on the night with 2-0 records for the Buccs were Jonny Miller (120, 2 pins), Andrew Basye (126, 2 pins), Chase Vanderhorst (144, 2 pins), Aveyen Meek (165, 2 pins), Mason Epperson (175, pin) and A.J. Reyes (190, 2 pins). Finishing 1-1 were Eddie Deaton (106), Diego Lopez (150, pin), Jack Blumenstock (157, pin), Lucas Lester (165, pin) and Kaden Thompson (165, pin).