Piqua bowlers drop matches at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys bowling team dropped to 7-6 overall and 7-6 in the MVL with a 2.354-2,087 loss at Bowl 10.

Jayden Miller led Piqua with games of 167 and 266 for a 433 series.

Chase Wright had games of 165and 203 and Dylan Jenkins had games of 170 and 179.

Austyn Potter rolled games of 172 and 166 and Daulton Funderburg added games of 153 and 145.

Piqua had baker games of 158 and 143.

The Piqua girls bowling team lost to Fairborn 1,925-1,711 at Bowl Ten Lanes.

The Lady Indians 9-4 overall and in the MVL.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 179 and 180 and Adriana Emery had games of 176 and 142.

Allison Hicks had games of 170 and 125 and Macy Hall rolled games of 118 and 120.

Audrianna Kendall rolled a 123 and Kaylee Eleyet added a 104 game.

Piqua had baker games of 156 and 118.