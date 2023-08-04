TROY – Lincoln Community Center is proud to announce the return of their annual Back-to-School Bash event.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center on 110 Ash St. in Troy.

Over 400 backpacks filled with school essentials will be handed out to kids in the community. Free haircuts will be provided to those who registered. In addition to the main attractions, there will be carnival games, hot dogs, vendors, and more. Attendees can look forward to meeting with Kona Ice, Traveling Smiles, and other vendors.

Lincoln Community Center is still looking for volunteers to help with the event. Anyone interested in lending a helping hand is encouraged to call 937-335-2517 or visit www.lcctroy.org to find more information on how to volunteer.

“We’re excited to be able to bring back this fun-filled event that provides school supplies for children in need and also serves as a great way to bring the community together,” says Shane Carter, executive director of Lincoln Community Center, in a press release.

With the event fast approaching, Lincoln Community Center is inviting everyone to come out for a day filled with fun, food, and most importantly, to get ready for the new school year!