To the editor:

I would like to thank all 115 POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways) volunteers for their great work on July 15th, gathering over 5,480 pounds of trash out of the Great Miami River on our 16 mile section from south Sidney to south Piqua.

Also a great big Thank You to our main sponsor Cargill Inc. Our sincere appreciation to our major sponsors: Atlantis, Miami Conservancy District, Piqua Materials, City of Sidney, Butler County Storm Water District, and Budweiser. A tip of our hats to all of our local food establishments in Piqua for feeding our hungry lot.

This was POWW’s 20th year of being a part of The Clean Sweep of The Great Miami River Watershed. In 20 years POWW volunteers have removed over 209,000 pounds of trash out of our beautiful Great Miami. that includes close to 2,000 tires.

More and more people are on the Great Miami River fishing, tubing, kayaking and canoeing. More cities are investing in their river shore line frontages with eateries, breweries, shops, and gift stores.

It takes everyone’s help to keep this beautiful natural area clean for future generations. Will you do your part?

Sincerely,

Thomas Lange

Piqua