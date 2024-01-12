Liquid Lounge opens in downtown Piqua

Liquid Lounge owners Ricky White, center left, and Brittany Current, center right, prepare to cut the ribbon during a cermony hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 11. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Guests enjoy the bar at the Liquid Lounge during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 11. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

PIQUA — Members of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce joined city officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Liquid Lounge on Thursday, Jan. 11, welcoming the new bar and cocktail lounge to downtown Piqua.

Located at 125 W. Ash St. in a portion of the former Z’s Sports Bar, the Liquid Lounge offers a large selection of cocktails, mocktails and other specialty drinks, as well as a venue space that can be rented for parties or other gatherings.

The new bar officially opened for business in June, and is currently open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. More information can be found online through the Liquid Lounge Facebook page.

“Our hours are seasonal,” co-owner Ricky White said. “We want to try to open up earlier to try to catch the downtown crowd between four and five o’clock.”

“We’re currently waiting on a 2:30 license,” he said.

“The liquor board told us that by the end of January we should have our 2:30 liquor license,” co-owner Brittany Current said. “We ‘ll be staying open until 2:30 a.m. very shortly.”

White and Current said they decided to open the Liquid Lounge after bartending together at other jobs.

“It was always a conversation to own our own bar, after we bartended together,” White said. “We just thought it would be a good idea to try to open one.”

“We kind of just missed it,” Current said.

“We really appreciate the community’s support so far,” she said. “We appreciate the community’s support and welcoming us.”