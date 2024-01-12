Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
WEDNESDAY
-4:15 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Downing Street.
TUESDAY
-5:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1500 block of South Street.
-4:31 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.
-4:19 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.
-12:43 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of South Sunset Drive. Tanner J. Brandenburg, 21, of Piqua, was charged with assault.
MONDAY
-5:40 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Broadway Street.
-8:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.