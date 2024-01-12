Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 p.m.: drug offense. Officers conducted a traffic stop in Monroe Township, cited a female for driving under suspension, and seized several drugs. Charges are pending.

-5:57 p.m.: sex offense. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex offense and sexual imposition.

-12:16 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment on Greenview Drive.

TUESDAY

-8:40 a.m.: theft.: Officers responded to a report of theft on Tippecanoe Drive.

MONDAY

-11:07 p.m.: criminal damage/ mischief. Officers responded to a report of a damaged sign by an unknown suspect on Ford Avenue and Second Street.

-5:41 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the McDonald’s on Garber Drive.

Compiled by Eamon Baird