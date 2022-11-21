Living nativity walking tours

COVINGTON — The annual Live Nativity Walk presented by Stillwater Community Church is scheduled to take place this year on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be six guided walks each night. The first walk starts at 6 p.m., with other walks starting every half hour. The last walk of the evening will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free and individuals of all ages are invited. The walks take place on the grounds of Stillwater Community Church located at 7900 W. Sugar Grove Road, between Pleasant Hill and Covington.

Each walk takes you back in time more than 2,000 years and tells the story of the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. You will walk to the home of Mary, follow Mary to Elizabeth’s home and visit Joseph’s carpenter shop in Nazareth. Guests will then travel to the inn in Bethlehem, visit outdoors with the shepherds and listen as the angels announce the birth of Jesus. Finally, guests will travel with the shepherds to the stable to see the new-born savior.

After each walk, individuals are invited to warm up by a crackling fire and enjoy some hot chocolate, homemade cookies and friendly fellowship.

Call 937-473-5270, email [email protected], or visit the Stillwater Community Church Facebook page for more information.