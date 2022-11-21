Veterans Holiday Bazaar at MVVM

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A.

The bazaar will include numerous crafters sellings items like wood crafts, home decor, jewelry, gift baskets, purses, herbs and teas, kitted and woven items, wreaths and more. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle too and all proceeds from this event will be used to support MVVM.

The event is also to collect donations for the museum to distribute to local veterans in need of assistance. The museum is looking for monetary donations that can be designated to a general purpose fund or a specific fund or program like the dialysis activity fund or the caregiver support program. They are also looking for donations of new clothes, personal hygiene items and other items.