Llama pajama parties at APAC

TROY — On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., the Bay Area Children’s Theatre visits Troy, to present “Llama Llama – Live!” at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

Bedtime has never been so exciting. It’s the end of the day for the Llama family. After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can’t wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the Toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep, except they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But, where’s Mama?

This hilarious new musical, based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney, will warm every Llama and Llama Mama’s heart. Bay Area Children’s Theatre (BACT) is the foremost theatre company for young audiences in California. They recognize and celebrate the tenet that children thrive when they learn to think creatively and have access to experiences that unleash their imaginative power. BACT strives to inspire young audiences with imaginative productions, to introduce children of all backgrounds to the excitement of live theater, and to create an engaging, entertaining and educational environment in which children and their families can explore and enjoy the arts. Their award-winning productions and educational programs have reached more than one million kids and adults over the past 18 years. BACT is thrilled to bring “Llama Llama Live!” to Troy on stage at the state-of-the-art Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

“Llama Llama Live!” is based on the beloved children’s story “Llama Llama Red Pajama,” written and illustrated by Anna Dewdney. First published in 2005, there are now over 20 Million Llama Llama books in print. This successful first book spawned an entire series, with several Llama Llama books having spent time at the coveted #1 spot on the NY Times Bestseller List for Children’s Books. “Llama Llama Red Pajama” was chosen as Jumpstart’s Read for the Record book in 2011, setting the world’s record for most readings of a particular book on one day. More recently, the Dolly Parton Foundation has chosen the Llama Llama series for The Imagination Library, a not-for-profit organization serving young children through book donations.

Premiering in 2018, an animated series of the Llama Llama books has enjoyed streaming success on Netflix, with Shayle Simons as the voice of Llama Llama and award-winning actor Jennifer Garner as the voice of Mama Llama. BACT has now created an exciting live stage version–“Llama Llama Live!”–which makes its Dayton area debut at the APAC.

The APAC invites ticketholders to bring their little ones dressed in their pajamas and join volunteers from the Troy-Miami County Public Library when the doors open at 2 p.m. for some fun crafts in the APAC lobby before the performance begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets prices for “Llama Llama Live!” at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at www.etix.com/ticket/p/6248816/llama-llama-live-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information, to order tickets to any APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.