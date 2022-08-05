Local blood drives to be held in August

PIQUA — Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last.

Kettering Health Piqua Blood Drive

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Kettering Health Piqua located at 1 Kettering Way will be hosting a blood drive.

Covington Eagles Blood Drive

From 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Covington Eagles located at 715 E. Broadway Ave. will be hosting a blood drive.

First Presbyterian Church Troy Blood Drive

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the First Presbyterian Church located at 20 S. Walnut St. will be hosting a blood drive.

Knights of St. John Piqua Blood Drive

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Midwestern Ohio ASsociation of Realtors will be sponsoring a blood drive at the Knights of St. John located at 110 S. Wayne St.

Ginghamsburg Church Blood Drive

From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Ginghamsburg Church located at 6759 S. County Road 25A will be hosting a blood drive.

Info:

To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 1 through Aug. 27 at any CBC blood drive or the Donation Center will be entered in the weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings for a PlayStation5, a Solo Stove, a YETI Hopper Backpack Cooler, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Each weekly winner will get to choose from the same four prizes.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.