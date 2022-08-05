Ready to set sail

By
Michael Ullery
-

Lifejackets are laid out and ready as the Troy Recreation Department prepares to host a group of campers at Float Troy. Campers will spend the weekend aboard inflatable tents on the Great Miami River.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

