Local blood drives

Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month.

Fletcher United Methodist Blood Drive

The Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The church is located at 205 S Walnut St.

Troy Church of the Brethren Blood Drive

The Troy Church of the Brethren will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, located at 1431 W. Main St.

Piqua Baptist Church Blood Drive

The Piqua Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 1, located at 1402 W High St.

Info:

To make an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app. CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.